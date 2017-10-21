Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Libertad 2 Cerro Porteno 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 14 8 3 3 22 14 27 ------------------------- 2 Sportivo Luqueno 14 7 4 3 22 14 25 3 Guarani 14 8 1 5 21 18 25 4 Olimpia 13 6 5 2 22 9 23 5 General Diaz 14 5 7 2 19 11 22 6 Deportivo Capiata 14 5 5 4 14 12 20 7 Rubio Nu 13 4 3 6 7 12 15 8 Nacional A. 13 3 6 4 12 18 15 9 Sportivo Trinidense 14 3 5 6 15 17 14 10 Libertad 14 3 4 7 17 20 13 11 Sol de America 13 2 5 6 10 21 11 12 Independiente F.B.C. 14 3 2 9 11 26 11 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Nacional A. v Rubio Nu (2310) Sunday, October 22 Sol de America v Sportivo Trinidense (2100) Olimpia v Sportivo Luqueno (2310) Tuesday, October 24 Deportivo Capiata v Guarani (2100) Independiente F.B.C. v General Diaz (2310)