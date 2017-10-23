FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
October 23, 2017 / 1:10 AM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Olimpia        3 Sportivo Luqueno    2  
Sol de America 2 Sportivo Trinidense 1  
Saturday, October 21
Nacional A.    1 Rubio Nu            1  
Libertad       2 Cerro Porteno       3  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Cerro Porteno        14 8 3 3 22 14 27  
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              14 7 5 2 25 11 26  
3  Sportivo Luqueno     15 7 4 4 24 17 25  
4  Guarani              14 8 1 5 21 18 25  
5  General Diaz         14 5 7 2 19 11 22  
6  Deportivo Capiata    14 5 5 4 14 12 20  
7  Rubio Nu             14 4 4 6 8  13 16  
8  Nacional A.          14 3 7 4 13 19 16  
9  Sportivo Trinidense  15 3 5 7 16 19 14  
10 Sol de America       14 3 5 6 12 22 14  
11 Libertad             14 3 4 7 17 20 13  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 14 3 2 9 11 26 11  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                        
Tuesday, October 24  
Deportivo Capiata    v Guarani      (2100)  
Independiente F.B.C. v General Diaz (2310)

