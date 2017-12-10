FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
December 10, 2017 / 11:28 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10  
Cerro Porteno        3 Sol de America   2  
Deportivo Capiata    1 Olimpia          2  
Independiente F.B.C. 0 Rubio Nu         0  
Libertad             0 Nacional A.      2  
Sportivo Trinidense  2 Sportivo Luqueno 4  
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Cerro Porteno        22 14 3 5  41 23 45  
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              22 12 6 4  37 20 42  
3  Guarani              22 12 1 9  36 29 37  
4  General Diaz         22 9  8 5  30 21 35  
5  Sportivo Luquenyo    22 9  6 7  36 31 33  
6  Sol de America       22 7  7 8  26 32 28  
7  Nacional A.          22 6  9 7  26 30 27  
8  Libertad             22 7  5 10 26 27 26  
9  Deportivo Capiata    22 6  8 8  19 22 26  
10 Rubio NYu            22 6  7 9  16 25 25  
11 Sportivo Trinidense  22 4  7 11 20 28 19  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 22 5  3 14 16 41 18  
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
