Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Cerro Porteno 3 Sol de America 2 Deportivo Capiata 1 Olimpia 2 Independiente F.B.C. 0 Rubio Nu 0 Libertad 0 Nacional A. 2 Sportivo Trinidense 2 Sportivo Luqueno 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Cerro Porteno 22 14 3 5 41 23 45 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 22 12 6 4 37 20 42 3 Guarani 22 12 1 9 36 29 37 4 General Diaz 22 9 8 5 30 21 35 5 Sportivo Luquenyo 22 9 6 7 36 31 33 6 Sol de America 22 7 7 8 26 32 28 7 Nacional A. 22 6 9 7 26 30 27 8 Libertad 22 7 5 10 26 27 26 9 Deportivo Capiata 22 6 8 8 19 22 26 10 Rubio NYu 22 6 7 9 16 25 25 11 Sportivo Trinidense 22 4 7 11 20 28 19 12 Independiente F.B.C. 22 5 3 14 16 41 18 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores