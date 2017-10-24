FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
October 24, 2017 / 10:59 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, October 24
Deportivo Capiata 3 Guarani 2  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Cerro Porteno        14 8 3 3 22 14 27  
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              14 7 5 2 25 11 26  
3  Sportivo Luqueno     15 7 4 4 24 17 25  
4  Guarani              15 8 1 6 23 21 25  
5  Deportivo Capiata    15 6 5 4 17 14 23  
6  General Diaz         14 5 7 2 19 11 22  
7  Rubio Nu             14 4 4 6 8  13 16  
8  Nacional A.          14 3 7 4 13 19 16  
9  Sportivo Trinidense  15 3 5 7 16 19 14  
10 Sol de America       14 3 5 6 12 22 14  
11 Libertad             14 3 4 7 17 20 13  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 14 3 2 9 11 26 11  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Tuesday, October 24  
Independiente F.B.C. v General Diaz         (2310)  
Wednesday, October 25
Olimpia              v Sol de America       (2310)  
Saturday, October 28 
General Diaz         v Libertad             (2100)  
Sunday, October 29   
Cerro Porteno        v Deportivo Capiata    (0010)  
Guarani              v Olimpia              (2100)  
Sportivo Luqueno     v Nacional A.          (2310)  
Monday, October 30   
Sportivo Trinidense  v Independiente F.B.C. (2100)  
Rubio Nu             v Sol de America       (2310)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
