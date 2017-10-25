Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 24 Independiente F.B.C. 1 General Diaz 3 Deportivo Capiata 3 Guarani 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 14 8 3 3 22 14 27 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 14 7 5 2 25 11 26 3 General Diaz 15 6 7 2 22 12 25 4 Sportivo Luqueno 15 7 4 4 24 17 25 5 Guarani 15 8 1 6 23 21 25 6 Deportivo Capiata 15 6 5 4 17 14 23 7 Rubio Nu 14 4 4 6 8 13 16 8 Nacional A. 14 3 7 4 13 19 16 9 Sportivo Trinidense 15 3 5 7 16 19 14 10 Sol de America 14 3 5 6 12 22 14 11 Libertad 14 3 4 7 17 20 13 12 Independiente F.B.C. 15 3 2 10 12 29 11 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, October 25 Olimpia v Sol de America (2310) Saturday, October 28 General Diaz v Libertad (2100) Sunday, October 29 Cerro Porteno v Deportivo Capiata (0010) Guarani v Olimpia (2100) Sportivo Luqueno v Nacional A. (2310) Monday, October 30 Sportivo Trinidense v Independiente F.B.C. (2100) Rubio Nu v Sol de America (2310)