#World Football
October 26, 2017 / 1:11 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, October 25
Olimpia              2 Sol de America 2  
Tuesday, October 24  
Independiente F.B.C. 1 General Diaz   3  
Deportivo Capiata    3 Guarani        2  
   Standings            P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Olimpia              15 7 6 2  27 13 27  
-------------------------
2  Cerro Porteno        14 8 3 3  22 14 27  
3  General Diaz         15 6 7 2  22 12 25  
4  Sportivo Luqueno     15 7 4 4  24 17 25  
5  Guarani              15 8 1 6  23 21 25  
6  Deportivo Capiata    15 6 5 4  17 14 23  
7  Rubio Nu             14 4 4 6  8  13 16  
8  Nacional A.          14 3 7 4  13 19 16  
9  Sol de America       15 3 6 6  14 24 15  
10 Sportivo Trinidense  15 3 5 7  16 19 14  
11 Libertad             14 3 4 7  17 20 13  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 15 3 2 10 12 29 11  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Saturday, October 28 
General Diaz         v Libertad             (2100)  
Sunday, October 29   
Cerro Porteno        v Deportivo Capiata    (0010)  
Guarani              v Olimpia              (2100)  
Sportivo Luqueno     v Nacional A.          (2310)  
Monday, October 30   
Sportivo Trinidense  v Independiente F.B.C. (2100)  
Rubio Nu             v Sol de America       (2310)

