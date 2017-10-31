FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
October 31, 2017

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30  
Rubio Nu            1 Sol de America       2  
Sportivo Trinidense 0 Independiente F.B.C. 1  
Sunday, October 29  
Sportivo Luqueno    1 Nacional A.          1  
Guarani             3 Olimpia              0  
Saturday, October 28
Cerro Porteno       2 Deportivo Capiata    0  
General Diaz        0 Libertad             2  
   Standings            P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Cerro Porteno        15 9 3 3  24 14 30  
-------------------------
2  Guarani              16 9 1 6  26 21 28  
3  Olimpia              16 7 6 3  27 16 27  
4  Sportivo Luqueno     16 7 5 4  25 18 26  
5  General Diaz         16 6 7 3  22 14 25  
6  Deportivo Capiata    16 6 5 5  17 16 23  
7  Sol de America       16 4 6 6  16 25 18  
8  Nacional A.          15 3 8 4  14 20 17  
9  Libertad             15 4 4 7  19 20 16  
10 Rubio Nu             15 4 4 7  9  15 16  
11 Sportivo Trinidense  16 3 5 8  16 20 14  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 16 4 2 10 13 29 14  
1: Copa Libertadores

