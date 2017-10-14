UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Independiente F.B.C. 0 Guarani 1 Friday, October 13 Sportivo Trinidense 0 Cerro Porteno 1 Libertad 1 Sportivo Luqueno 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sportivo Luqueno 13 7 3 3 22 14 24 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 13 7 1 5 19 17 22 3 Cerro Porteno 12 6 3 3 18 12 21 4 General Diaz 12 5 5 2 17 9 20 5 Olimpia 11 5 4 2 20 9 19 6 Deportivo Capiata 12 5 4 3 13 10 19 7 Nacional A. 11 3 5 3 11 15 14 8 Libertad 12 3 4 5 14 15 13 9 Sportivo Trinidense 13 3 4 6 14 16 13 10 Rubio Nu 11 3 2 6 5 11 11 11 Independiente F.B.C. 13 3 2 8 11 25 11 12 Sol de America 11 2 3 6 8 19 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Olimpia v Nacional A. (2310) Sunday, October 15 Sol de America v General Diaz (2100) Deportivo Capiata v Rubio Nu (2310)