UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Sol de America 1 General Diaz 1 Saturday, October 14 Olimpia 2 Nacional A. 0 Independiente F.B.C. 0 Guarani 1 Friday, October 13 Sportivo Trinidense 0 Cerro Porteno 1 Libertad 1 Sportivo Luqueno 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sportivo Luqueno 13 7 3 3 22 14 24 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 12 6 4 2 22 9 22 3 Guarani 13 7 1 5 19 17 22 4 General Diaz 13 5 6 2 18 10 21 5 Cerro Porteno 12 6 3 3 18 12 21 6 Deportivo Capiata 12 5 4 3 13 10 19 7 Nacional A. 12 3 5 4 11 17 14 8 Libertad 12 3 4 5 14 15 13 9 Sportivo Trinidense 13 3 4 6 14 16 13 10 Rubio Nu 11 3 2 6 5 11 11 11 Independiente F.B.C. 13 3 2 8 11 25 11 12 Sol de America 12 2 4 6 9 20 10 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Deportivo Capiata v Rubio Nu (2310)