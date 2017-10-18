UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 18 Nacional A. 1 Sol de America 1 Tuesday, October 17 Cerro Porteno 1 Independiente F.B.C. 0 Guarani 2 Libertad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 14 8 1 5 21 18 25 ------------------------- 2 Sportivo Luqueno 13 7 3 3 22 14 24 3 Cerro Porteno 13 7 3 3 19 12 24 4 Olimpia 12 6 4 2 22 9 22 5 General Diaz 13 5 6 2 18 10 21 6 Deportivo Capiata 13 5 4 4 14 12 19 7 Nacional A. 13 3 6 4 12 18 15 8 Rubio Nu 12 4 2 6 7 12 14 9 Libertad 13 3 4 6 15 17 13 10 Sportivo Trinidense 13 3 4 6 14 16 13 11 Sol de America 13 2 5 6 10 21 11 12 Independiente F.B.C. 14 3 2 9 11 26 11 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, October 18 Rubio Nu v Olimpia (2310) Thursday, October 19 General Diaz v Sportivo Trinidense (2100) Sportivo Luqueno v Deportivo Capiata (2310) Saturday, October 21 Libertad v Cerro Porteno (2100) Nacional A. v Rubio Nu (2310) Sunday, October 22 Sol de America v Sportivo Trinidense (2100) Olimpia v Sportivo Luqueno (2310) Monday, October 23 Deportivo Capiata v Guarani (2100) Independiente F.B.C. v General Diaz (2310)