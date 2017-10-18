FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 18, 2017 / 1:07 AM / in 3 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, October 18
Nacional A.   1 Sol de America       1  
Tuesday, October 17
Cerro Porteno 1 Independiente F.B.C. 0  
Guarani       2 Libertad             1  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Guarani              14 8 1 5 21 18 25  
-------------------------
2  Sportivo Luqueno     13 7 3 3 22 14 24  
3  Cerro Porteno        13 7 3 3 19 12 24  
4  Olimpia              12 6 4 2 22 9  22  
5  General Diaz         13 5 6 2 18 10 21  
6  Deportivo Capiata    13 5 4 4 14 12 19  
7  Nacional A.          13 3 6 4 12 18 15  
8  Rubio Nu             12 4 2 6 7  12 14  
9  Libertad             13 3 4 6 15 17 13  
10 Sportivo Trinidense  13 3 4 6 14 16 13  
11 Sol de America       13 2 5 6 10 21 11  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 14 3 2 9 11 26 11  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Wednesday, October 18
Rubio Nu             v Olimpia             (2310)  
Thursday, October 19 
General Diaz         v Sportivo Trinidense (2100)  
Sportivo Luqueno     v Deportivo Capiata   (2310)  
Saturday, October 21 
Libertad             v Cerro Porteno       (2100)  
Nacional A.          v Rubio Nu            (2310)  
Sunday, October 22   
Sol de America       v Sportivo Trinidense (2100)  
Olimpia              v Sportivo Luqueno    (2310)  
Monday, October 23   
Deportivo Capiata    v Guarani             (2100)  
Independiente F.B.C. v General Diaz        (2310)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.