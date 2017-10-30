FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
October 30, 2017 / 1:03 AM / in 12 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30  
Sportivo Trinidense 0 Independiente F.B.C. 1  
Sunday, October 29  
Sportivo Luqueno    1 Nacional A.          1  
Guarani             3 Olimpia              0  
Saturday, October 28
Cerro Porteno       2 Deportivo Capiata    0  
General Diaz        0 Libertad             2  
   Standings            P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Cerro Porteno        15 9 3 3  24 14 30  
-------------------------
2  Guarani              16 9 1 6  26 21 28  
3  Olimpia              16 7 6 3  27 16 27  
4  Sportivo Luqueno     16 7 5 4  25 18 26  
5  General Diaz         16 6 7 3  22 14 25  
6  Deportivo Capiata    16 6 5 5  17 16 23  
7  Nacional A.          15 3 8 4  14 20 17  
8  Libertad             15 4 4 7  19 20 16  
9  Rubio Nu             14 4 4 6  8  13 16  
10 Sol de America       15 3 6 6  14 24 15  
11 Sportivo Trinidense  16 3 5 8  16 20 14  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 16 4 2 10 13 29 14  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Monday, October 30   
Rubio Nu             v Sol de America (2310)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
