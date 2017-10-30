UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday Monday, October 30 Sportivo Trinidense 0 Independiente F.B.C. 1 Sunday, October 29 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Nacional A. 1 Guarani 3 Olimpia 0 Saturday, October 28 Cerro Porteno 2 Deportivo Capiata 0 General Diaz 0 Libertad 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 15 9 3 3 24 14 30 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 16 9 1 6 26 21 28 3 Olimpia 16 7 6 3 27 16 27 4 Sportivo Luqueno 16 7 5 4 25 18 26 5 General Diaz 16 6 7 3 22 14 25 6 Deportivo Capiata 16 6 5 5 17 16 23 7 Nacional A. 15 3 8 4 14 20 17 8 Libertad 15 4 4 7 19 20 16 9 Rubio Nu 14 4 4 6 8 13 16 10 Sol de America 15 3 6 6 14 24 15 11 Sportivo Trinidense 16 3 5 8 16 20 14 12 Independiente F.B.C. 16 4 2 10 13 29 14 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 30 Rubio Nu v Sol de America (2310)