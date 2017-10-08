FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
October 8, 2017

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 8
Guarani          2 Sportivo Trinidense  3          
Olimpia          0 Sol de America       0 aband.8' 
Saturday, October 7
Cerro Porteno    2 General Diaz         1          
Friday, October 6
Sportivo Luqueno 2 Independiente F.B.C. 0          
Nacional A.      0 Deportivo Capiata    0          
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sportivo Luqueno     12 6 3 3 20 13 21  
-------------------------
2  General Diaz         12 5 5 2 17 9  20  
3  Olimpia              11 5 4 2 20 9  19  
4  Deportivo Capiata    12 5 4 3 13 10 19  
5  Guarani              12 6 1 5 18 17 19  
6  Cerro Porteno        11 5 3 3 17 12 18  
7  Nacional A.          11 3 5 3 11 15 14  
8  Libertad             11 3 4 4 13 13 13  
9  Sportivo Trinidense  12 3 4 5 14 15 13  
10 Rubio Nu             11 3 2 6 5  11 11  
11 Independiente F.B.C. 12 3 2 7 11 24 11  
12 Sol de America       11 2 3 6 8  19 9   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, October 8    
Olimpia              v Sol de America (1900) aband.8'

