FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
yemen
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
health
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 1:06 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday 
Sunday, December 3
Sportivo Luqueno   General Diaz        Postponed 
Saturday, December 2
Sol de America   1 Deportivo Capiata 1           
Guarani          2 Cerro Porteno     1           
Olimpia          1 Libertad          0           
   Standings            P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Cerro Porteno        21 13 3 5  38 21 42  
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              21 11 6 4  35 19 39  
3  Guarani              21 12 1 8  34 24 37  
4  General Diaz         20 8  8 4  25 16 32  
5  Sol de America       21 7  7 7  24 29 28  
6  Sportivo Luqueno     20 7  6 7  29 29 27  
7  Libertad             21 7  5 9  26 25 26  
8  Deportivo Capiata    21 6  8 7  18 20 26  
9  Rubio NYu            20 5  6 9  15 25 21  
10 Nacional A.          20 4  9 7  19 30 21  
11 Sportivo Trinidense  20 4  7 9  18 23 19  
12 Independiente F.B.C. 20 5  2 13 16 36 17  
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                         
Sunday, December 3   
Sportivo Luqueno     v General Diaz         (2310) Postponed 
Monday, December 4   
Nacional A.          v Independiente F.B.C. (2200)           
Rubio Nu             v Sportivo Trinidense  (2200)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.