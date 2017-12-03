UPDATE 2-Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Sunday, December 3 Sportivo Luqueno General Diaz Postponed Saturday, December 2 Sol de America 1 Deportivo Capiata 1 Guarani 2 Cerro Porteno 1 Olimpia 1 Libertad 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 21 13 3 5 38 21 42 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 21 11 6 4 35 19 39 3 Guarani 21 12 1 8 34 24 37 4 General Diaz 20 8 8 4 25 16 32 5 Sol de America 21 7 7 7 24 29 28 6 Sportivo Luqueno 20 7 6 7 29 29 27 7 Libertad 21 7 5 9 26 25 26 8 Deportivo Capiata 21 6 8 7 18 20 26 9 Rubio NYu 20 5 6 9 15 25 21 10 Nacional A. 20 4 9 7 19 30 21 11 Sportivo Trinidense 20 4 7 9 18 23 19 12 Independiente F.B.C. 20 5 2 13 16 36 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 Sportivo Luqueno v General Diaz (2310) Postponed Monday, December 4 Nacional A. v Independiente F.B.C. (2200) Rubio Nu v Sportivo Trinidense (2200)