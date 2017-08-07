Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 6 Sport Rosario 1 Alianza Atletico 0 Real Garcilaso 2 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Juan Aurich 0 UTC 1 Universitario 0 Saturday, August 5 Academia Cantolao 2 Union Comercio 0 Alianza Lima 3 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Sport Huancayo 1 Melgar 1 Deportivo Municipal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 14 9 2 3 25 11 29 ------------------------- 2 UTC 14 8 2 4 17 9 26 3 Sport Huancayo 14 6 5 3 21 16 23 4 Universitario 14 6 5 3 18 13 23 5 Sporting Cristal 14 6 4 4 20 18 22 6 Deportivo Municipal 13 5 5 3 14 11 20 7 Sport Rosario 14 5 5 4 15 17 20 8 Real Garcilaso 13 6 2 5 15 19 20 9 Melgar 14 5 4 5 19 16 19 10 San Martin 14 5 3 6 23 24 18 11 Comerciantes Unidos 14 4 4 6 18 21 16 12 Ayacucho FC 14 4 3 7 15 24 15 13 Union Comercio 14 4 2 8 19 19 14 14 Alianza Atletico 14 4 2 8 15 20 14 15 Juan Aurich 14 2 7 5 15 24 13 16 Academia Cantolao 14 2 5 7 11 18 11 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores