4 days ago
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Featured
August 9, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 4 days ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, August 9
Real Garcilaso 2 Deportivo Municipal 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        14 9 2 3 25 11 29  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 14 8 2 4 17 9  26  
3  Sport Huancayo      14 6 5 3 21 16 23  
4  Universitario       14 6 5 3 18 13 23  
5  Real Garcilaso      14 7 2 5 17 20 23  
6  Sporting Cristal    14 6 4 4 20 18 22  
7  Deportivo Municipal 14 5 5 4 15 13 20  
8  Sport Rosario       14 5 5 4 15 17 20  
9  Melgar              14 5 4 5 19 16 19  
10 San Martin          14 5 3 6 23 24 18  
11 Comerciantes Unidos 14 4 4 6 18 21 16  
12 Ayacucho FC         14 4 3 7 15 24 15  
13 Union Comercio      14 4 2 8 19 19 14  
14 Alianza Atletico    14 4 2 8 15 20 14  
15 Juan Aurich         14 2 7 5 15 24 13  
16 Academia Cantolao   14 2 5 7 11 18 11  
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, August 12  
Juan Aurich          v Sport Rosario     (1600)  
Sport Huancayo       v Melgar            (1730)  
Deportivo Municipal  v Ayacucho FC       (2000)  
Sunday, August 13    
Union Comercio       v Sporting Cristal  (1800)  
Alianza Atletico     v UTC               (2030)  
Comerciantes Unidos  v Alianza Lima      (2030)  
San Martin           v Real Garcilaso    (2030)  
Monday, August 14    
Universitario        v Academia Cantolao (0100)

