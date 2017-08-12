FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 5:57 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12 
Deportivo Municipal 2 Ayacucho FC   0  
Juan Aurich         1 Sport Rosario 1  
Sport Huancayo      2 Melgar        0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        14 9 2 3 25 11 29  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 14 8 2 4 17 9  26  
3  Sport Huancayo      15 7 5 3 23 16 26  
4  Universitario       14 6 5 3 18 13 23  
5  Deportivo Municipal 15 6 5 4 17 13 23  
6  Real Garcilaso      14 7 2 5 17 20 23  
7  Sporting Cristal    14 6 4 4 20 18 22  
8  Sport Rosario       15 5 6 4 16 18 21  
9  Melgar              15 5 4 6 19 18 19  
10 San Martin          14 5 3 6 23 24 18  
11 Comerciantes Unidos 14 4 4 6 18 21 16  
12 Ayacucho FC         15 4 3 8 15 26 15  
13 Union Comercio      14 4 2 8 19 19 14  
14 Alianza Atletico    14 4 2 8 15 20 14  
15 Juan Aurich         15 2 8 5 16 25 14  
16 Academia Cantolao   14 2 5 7 11 18 11  
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, August 13    
Union Comercio       v Sporting Cristal  (1800)  
Alianza Atletico     v UTC               (2030)  
Comerciantes Unidos  v Alianza Lima      (2030)  
San Martin           v Real Garcilaso    (2030)  
Monday, August 14    
Universitario        v Academia Cantolao (0100)

0 : 0
