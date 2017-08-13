FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
After criticism, White House says Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis
U.S.
After criticism, White House says Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis
North Korea missile technology not perfected yet - South Korea
north Korea
North Korea missile technology not perfected yet - South Korea
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
sport
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 11 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13   
Alianza Atletico    0 UTC              0  
Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima     0  
San Martin          2 Real Garcilaso   2  
Union Comercio      2 Sporting Cristal 2  
Saturday, August 12 
Deportivo Municipal 2 Ayacucho FC      0  
Juan Aurich         1 Sport Rosario    1  
Sport Huancayo      2 Melgar           0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        15 9 3 3 25 11 30  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 15 8 3 4 17 9  27  
3  Sport Huancayo      15 7 5 3 23 16 26  
4  Real Garcilaso      15 7 3 5 19 22 24  
5  Universitario       14 6 5 3 18 13 23  
6  Deportivo Municipal 15 6 5 4 17 13 23  
7  Sporting Cristal    15 6 5 4 22 20 23  
8  Sport Rosario       15 5 6 4 16 18 21  
9  Melgar              15 5 4 6 19 18 19  
10 San Martin          15 5 4 6 25 26 19  
11 Comerciantes Unidos 15 4 5 6 18 21 17  
12 Union Comercio      15 4 3 8 21 21 15  
13 Alianza Atletico    15 4 3 8 15 20 15  
14 Ayacucho FC         15 4 3 8 15 26 15  
15 Juan Aurich         15 2 8 5 16 25 14  
16 Academia Cantolao   14 2 5 7 11 18 11  
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Monday, August 14    
Universitario        v Academia Cantolao (0100)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.