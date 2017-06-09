Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

June 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday Friday, June 9 UTC 1 Sport Huancayo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Ayacucho FC 2 1 1 0 6 4 4 4 San Martin 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 5 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 6 Union Comercio 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 7 Comerciantes Unidos 2 1 0 1 7 7 3 8 Sporting Cristal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 9 Universitario 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 10 Academia Cantolao 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 Real Garcilaso 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 11 Sport Rosario 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 13 Juan Aurich 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 14 Melgar 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 15 Deportivo Municipal 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 16 Alianza Atletico 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 10 Ayacucho FC v Real Garcilaso (1730) Sporting Cristal v San Martin (2000) Sport Rosario v Comerciantes Unidos (2245) Sunday, June 11 Academia Cantolao v Deportivo Municipal (0100) Union Comercio v Juan Aurich (1600) Melgar v Alianza Lima (2000)