2 months ago
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
July 17, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, June 9
UTC 1 Sport Huancayo 1  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  UTC                 3 2 1 0 5 1 7   
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
3  Ayacucho FC         2 1 1 0 6 4 4   
4  San Martin          2 1 1 0 4 3 4   
5  Sport Huancayo      3 1 1 1 3 3 4   
6  Union Comercio      2 1 0 1 4 3 3   
7  Comerciantes Unidos 2 1 0 1 7 7 3   
8  Sporting Cristal    2 1 0 1 4 4 3   
9  Universitario       2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
10 Academia Cantolao   2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
11 Real Garcilaso      2 1 0 1 1 2 3   
11 Sport Rosario       2 1 0 1 1 2 3   
13 Juan Aurich         2 1 0 1 1 3 3   
14 Melgar              2 0 0 2 2 4 0   
15 Deportivo Municipal 2 0 0 2 0 2 0   
16 Alianza Atletico    2 0 0 2 2 5 0   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, June 10    
Ayacucho FC          v Real Garcilaso      (1730)  
Sporting Cristal     v San Martin          (2000)  
Sport Rosario        v Comerciantes Unidos (2245)  
Sunday, June 11      
Academia Cantolao    v Deportivo Municipal (0100)  
Union Comercio       v Juan Aurich         (1600)  
Melgar               v Alianza Lima        (2000)

