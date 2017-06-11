UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 11 Melgar 1 Alianza Lima 0 Union Comercio 2 Juan Aurich 2 Saturday, June 10 Academia Cantolao 0 Deportivo Municipal 2 Sport Rosario 1 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Ayacucho FC 2 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 2 San Martin 1 Friday, June 9 UTC 1 Sport Huancayo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Alianza Lima 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 4 Sporting Cristal 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 5 Union Comercio 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 6 Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 8 8 4 7 San Martin 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 8 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 9 Sport Rosario 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 10 Juan Aurich 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 11 Universitario 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 12 Deportivo Municipal 3 1 0 2 2 2 3 13 Melgar 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 14 Academia Cantolao 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 14 Real Garcilaso 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 16 Alianza Atletico 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores