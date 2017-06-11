FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
June 11, 2017 / 12:45 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 11   
Melgar            1 Alianza Lima        0  
Union Comercio    2 Juan Aurich         2  
Saturday, June 10 
Academia Cantolao 0 Deportivo Municipal 2  
Sport Rosario     1 Comerciantes Unidos 1  
Ayacucho FC       2 Real Garcilaso      1  
Sporting Cristal  2 San Martin          1  
Friday, June 9    
UTC               1 Sport Huancayo      1  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  UTC                 3 2 1 0 5 1 7   
-------------------------
2  Ayacucho FC         3 2 1 0 8 5 7   
3  Alianza Lima        3 2 0 1 4 2 6   
4  Sporting Cristal    3 2 0 1 6 5 6   
5  Union Comercio      3 1 1 1 6 5 4   
6  Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 8 8 4   
7  San Martin          3 1 1 1 5 5 4   
8  Sport Huancayo      3 1 1 1 3 3 4   
9  Sport Rosario       3 1 1 1 2 3 4   
10 Juan Aurich         3 1 1 1 3 5 4   
11 Universitario       2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
12 Deportivo Municipal 3 1 0 2 2 2 3   
13 Melgar              3 1 0 2 3 4 3   
14 Academia Cantolao   3 1 0 2 2 4 3   
14 Real Garcilaso      3 1 0 2 2 4 3   
16 Alianza Atletico    2 0 0 2 2 5 0   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

