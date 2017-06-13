FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 13, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, June 13
Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal  0  
Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  UTC                 3 2 1 0 5 1 7   
-------------------------
2  Ayacucho FC         3 2 1 0 8 5 7   
3  Sport Huancayo      4 2 1 1 5 3 7   
4  Alianza Lima        3 2 0 1 4 2 6   
5  Sporting Cristal    4 2 0 2 6 6 6   
6  Real Garcilaso      4 2 0 2 3 4 6   
7  Union Comercio      3 1 1 1 6 5 4   
8  Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 8 8 4   
9  San Martin          3 1 1 1 5 5 4   
10 Sport Rosario       3 1 1 1 2 3 4   
11 Juan Aurich         3 1 1 1 3 5 4   
12 Universitario       2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
13 Deportivo Municipal 3 1 0 2 2 2 3   
14 Melgar              3 1 0 2 3 4 3   
15 Academia Cantolao   4 1 0 3 2 6 3   
16 Alianza Atletico    2 0 0 2 2 5 0   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Wednesday, June 14   
Juan Aurich          v Universitario       (1815)  
Deportivo Municipal  v Union Comercio      (2030)  
Thursday, June 15    
Alianza Lima         v Ayacucho FC         (0000)  
Alianza Atletico     v Melgar              (1815)  
Comerciantes Unidos  v UTC                 (2030)  
Saturday, June 17    
Union Comercio       v Sport Huancayo      (1730)  
Sport Rosario        v Real Garcilaso      (2000)  
Sunday, June 18      
Universitario        v Deportivo Municipal (0100)  
Ayacucho FC          v Melgar              (1600)  
Alianza Atletico     v Juan Aurich         (1800)  
Sporting Cristal     v Alianza Lima        (2030)  
Monday, June 19      
Academia Cantolao    v Comerciantes Unidos (1815)  
UTC                  v San Martin          (2030)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.