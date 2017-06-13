UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

June 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 4 Alianza Lima 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 5 Sporting Cristal 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 6 Real Garcilaso 4 2 0 2 3 4 6 7 Union Comercio 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 8 Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 8 8 4 9 San Martin 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 10 Sport Rosario 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 11 Juan Aurich 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 12 Universitario 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 13 Deportivo Municipal 3 1 0 2 2 2 3 14 Melgar 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 15 Academia Cantolao 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 16 Alianza Atletico 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, June 14 Juan Aurich v Universitario (1815) Deportivo Municipal v Union Comercio (2030) Thursday, June 15 Alianza Lima v Ayacucho FC (0000) Alianza Atletico v Melgar (1815) Comerciantes Unidos v UTC (2030) Saturday, June 17 Union Comercio v Sport Huancayo (1730) Sport Rosario v Real Garcilaso (2000) Sunday, June 18 Universitario v Deportivo Municipal (0100) Ayacucho FC v Melgar (1600) Alianza Atletico v Juan Aurich (1800) Sporting Cristal v Alianza Lima (2030) Monday, June 19 Academia Cantolao v Comerciantes Unidos (1815) UTC v San Martin (2030)