2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
June 14, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, June 14  
Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio    0  
Juan Aurich         1 Universitario     1  
Tuesday, June 13    
Real Garcilaso      1 Sporting Cristal  0  
Sport Huancayo      2 Academia Cantolao 0  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  UTC                 3 2 1 0 5 1 7   
-------------------------
2  Ayacucho FC         3 2 1 0 8 5 7   
3  Sport Huancayo      4 2 1 1 5 3 7   
4  Alianza Lima        3 2 0 1 4 2 6   
5  Deportivo Municipal 4 2 0 2 3 2 6   
6  Sporting Cristal    4 2 0 2 6 6 6   
7  Real Garcilaso      4 2 0 2 3 4 6   
8  Juan Aurich         4 1 2 1 4 6 5   
9  Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 8 8 4   
10 Union Comercio      4 1 1 2 6 6 4   
11 San Martin          3 1 1 1 5 5 4   
12 Universitario       3 1 1 1 4 4 4   
13 Sport Rosario       3 1 1 1 2 3 4   
14 Melgar              3 1 0 2 3 4 3   
15 Academia Cantolao   4 1 0 3 2 6 3   
16 Alianza Atletico    2 0 0 2 2 5 0   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Thursday, June 15    
Alianza Lima         v Ayacucho FC         (0000)  
Alianza Atletico     v Melgar              (1815)  
Comerciantes Unidos  v UTC                 (2030)  
Saturday, June 17    
Union Comercio       v Sport Huancayo      (1730)  
Sport Rosario        v Real Garcilaso      (2000)  
Sunday, June 18      
Universitario        v Deportivo Municipal (0100)  
Ayacucho FC          v Melgar              (1600)  
Alianza Atletico     v Juan Aurich         (1800)  
Sporting Cristal     v Alianza Lima        (2030)  
Monday, June 19      
Academia Cantolao    v Comerciantes Unidos (1815)  
UTC                  v San Martin          (2030)

