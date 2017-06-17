UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 17 Sport Rosario 1 Real Garcilaso 1 Union Comercio 4 Sport Huancayo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 ------------------------- 2 Union Comercio 5 2 1 2 10 6 7 3 UTC 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 4 Comerciantes Unidos 4 2 1 1 9 8 7 5 Ayacucho FC 4 2 1 1 8 9 7 6 Real Garcilaso 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 7 Sport Huancayo 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 8 Deportivo Municipal 4 2 0 2 3 2 6 9 Sporting Cristal 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 10 Sport Rosario 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 11 Juan Aurich 4 1 2 1 4 6 5 12 San Martin 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 13 Universitario 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 14 Alianza Atletico 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 14 Melgar 4 1 0 3 3 5 3 16 Academia Cantolao 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 18 Universitario v Deportivo Municipal (0100) Ayacucho FC v Melgar (1600) Alianza Atletico v Juan Aurich (1800) Sporting Cristal v Alianza Lima (2030) Monday, June 19 Academia Cantolao v Comerciantes Unidos (1815) UTC v San Martin (2030)