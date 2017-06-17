FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
June 17, 2017 / 7:33 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 17
Sport Rosario  1 Real Garcilaso 1  
Union Comercio 4 Sport Huancayo 0  
   Standings           P W D L F  A Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        4 3 0 1 8  2 9   
2  Union Comercio      5 2 1 2 10 6 7   
3  UTC                 4 2 1 1 5  2 7   
4  Comerciantes Unidos 4 2 1 1 9  8 7   
5  Ayacucho FC         4 2 1 1 8  9 7   
6  Real Garcilaso      5 2 1 2 4  5 7   
7  Sport Huancayo      5 2 1 2 5  7 7   
8  Deportivo Municipal 4 2 0 2 3  2 6   
9  Sporting Cristal    4 2 0 2 6  6 6   
10 Sport Rosario       4 1 2 1 3  4 5   
11 Juan Aurich         4 1 2 1 4  6 5   
12 San Martin          3 1 1 1 5  5 4   
13 Universitario       3 1 1 1 4  4 4   
14 Alianza Atletico    3 1 0 2 3  5 3   
14 Melgar              4 1 0 3 3  5 3   
16 Academia Cantolao   4 1 0 3 2  6 3   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, June 18      
Universitario        v Deportivo Municipal (0100)  
Ayacucho FC          v Melgar              (1600)  
Alianza Atletico     v Juan Aurich         (1800)  
Sporting Cristal     v Alianza Lima        (2030)  
Monday, June 19      
Academia Cantolao    v Comerciantes Unidos (1815)  
UTC                  v San Martin          (2030)

