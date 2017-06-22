Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

June 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 21 Universitario 1 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 5 3 1 1 8 3 10 ------------------------- 2 Comerciantes Unidos 5 3 1 1 10 8 10 3 Alianza Lima 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 4 Union Comercio 5 2 1 2 10 6 7 5 Deportivo Municipal 5 2 1 2 4 3 7 6 Real Garcilaso 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 7 Ayacucho FC 5 2 1 2 9 11 7 8 Sport Huancayo 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 9 Sporting Cristal 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 9 Universitario 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 11 Melgar 5 2 0 3 5 6 6 12 Juan Aurich 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 13 Sport Rosario 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 14 Alianza Atletico 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 15 San Martin 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 16 Academia Cantolao 5 1 0 4 2 7 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, June 23 San Martin v Academia Cantolao (2030) Saturday, June 24 Ayacucho FC v Juan Aurich (1730) Deportivo Municipal v Alianza Atletico (2000) Sunday, June 25 Melgar v Sporting Cristal (0100) Real Garcilaso v UTC (1600) Sport Huancayo v Universitario (1830) Alianza Lima v Sport Rosario (2100) Monday, June 26 Comerciantes Unidos v Union Comercio (2030)