2 months ago
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
June 22, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, June 21
Universitario 1 Alianza Atletico 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  UTC                 5 3 1 1 8  3  10  
-------------------------
2  Comerciantes Unidos 5 3 1 1 10 8  10  
3  Alianza Lima        4 3 0 1 8  2  9   
4  Union Comercio      5 2 1 2 10 6  7   
5  Deportivo Municipal 5 2 1 2 4  3  7   
6  Real Garcilaso      5 2 1 2 4  5  7   
7  Ayacucho FC         5 2 1 2 9  11 7   
8  Sport Huancayo      5 2 1 2 5  7  7   
9  Sporting Cristal    4 2 0 2 6  6  6   
9  Universitario       5 1 3 1 6  6  6   
11 Melgar              5 2 0 3 5  6  6   
12 Juan Aurich         5 1 3 1 5  7  6   
13 Sport Rosario       4 1 2 1 3  4  5   
14 Alianza Atletico    5 1 2 2 5  7  5   
15 San Martin          4 1 1 2 6  8  4   
16 Academia Cantolao   5 1 0 4 2  7  3   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Friday, June 23      
San Martin           v Academia Cantolao (2030)  
Saturday, June 24    
Ayacucho FC          v Juan Aurich       (1730)  
Deportivo Municipal  v Alianza Atletico  (2000)  
Sunday, June 25      
Melgar               v Sporting Cristal  (0100)  
Real Garcilaso       v UTC               (1600)  
Sport Huancayo       v Universitario     (1830)  
Alianza Lima         v Sport Rosario     (2100)  
Monday, June 26      
Comerciantes Unidos  v Union Comercio    (2030)

0 : 0
