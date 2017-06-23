FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 23, 2017 / 10:28 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, June 23
San Martin 3 Academia Cantolao 2  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  UTC                 5 3 1 1 8  3  10  
-------------------------
2  Comerciantes Unidos 5 3 1 1 10 8  10  
3  Alianza Lima        4 3 0 1 8  2  9   
4  Union Comercio      5 2 1 2 10 6  7   
5  Deportivo Municipal 5 2 1 2 4  3  7   
6  San Martin          5 2 1 2 9  10 7   
7  Real Garcilaso      5 2 1 2 4  5  7   
8  Ayacucho FC         5 2 1 2 9  11 7   
9  Sport Huancayo      5 2 1 2 5  7  7   
10 Sporting Cristal    4 2 0 2 6  6  6   
10 Universitario       5 1 3 1 6  6  6   
12 Melgar              5 2 0 3 5  6  6   
13 Juan Aurich         5 1 3 1 5  7  6   
14 Sport Rosario       4 1 2 1 3  4  5   
15 Alianza Atletico    5 1 2 2 5  7  5   
16 Academia Cantolao   6 1 0 5 4  10 3   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, June 24    
Ayacucho FC          v Juan Aurich      (1730)  
Deportivo Municipal  v Alianza Atletico (2000)  
Sunday, June 25      
Melgar               v Sporting Cristal (0100)  
Real Garcilaso       v UTC              (1600)  
Sport Huancayo       v Universitario    (1845)  
Alianza Lima         v Sport Rosario    (2100)  
Monday, June 26      
Comerciantes Unidos  v Union Comercio   (2030)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.