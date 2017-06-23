Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

June 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday Friday, June 23 San Martin 3 Academia Cantolao 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 5 3 1 1 8 3 10 ------------------------- 2 Comerciantes Unidos 5 3 1 1 10 8 10 3 Alianza Lima 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 4 Union Comercio 5 2 1 2 10 6 7 5 Deportivo Municipal 5 2 1 2 4 3 7 6 San Martin 5 2 1 2 9 10 7 7 Real Garcilaso 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 8 Ayacucho FC 5 2 1 2 9 11 7 9 Sport Huancayo 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 10 Sporting Cristal 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 10 Universitario 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 12 Melgar 5 2 0 3 5 6 6 13 Juan Aurich 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 14 Sport Rosario 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 15 Alianza Atletico 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 16 Academia Cantolao 6 1 0 5 4 10 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 24 Ayacucho FC v Juan Aurich (1730) Deportivo Municipal v Alianza Atletico (2000) Sunday, June 25 Melgar v Sporting Cristal (0100) Real Garcilaso v UTC (1600) Sport Huancayo v Universitario (1845) Alianza Lima v Sport Rosario (2100) Monday, June 26 Comerciantes Unidos v Union Comercio (2030)