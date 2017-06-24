FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
June 24, 2017 / 7:29 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 24   
Ayacucho FC         3 Juan Aurich       1  
Deportivo Municipal 3 Alianza Atletico  1  
Friday, June 23     
San Martin          3 Academia Cantolao 2  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  UTC                 5 3 1 1 8  3  10  
-------------------------
2  Deportivo Municipal 6 3 1 2 7  4  10  
3  Comerciantes Unidos 5 3 1 1 10 8  10  
4  Ayacucho FC         6 3 1 2 12 12 10  
5  Alianza Lima        4 3 0 1 8  2  9   
6  Union Comercio      5 2 1 2 10 6  7   
7  San Martin          5 2 1 2 9  10 7   
8  Real Garcilaso      5 2 1 2 4  5  7   
9  Sport Huancayo      5 2 1 2 5  7  7   
10 Sporting Cristal    4 2 0 2 6  6  6   
10 Universitario       5 1 3 1 6  6  6   
12 Melgar              5 2 0 3 5  6  6   
13 Juan Aurich         6 1 3 2 6  10 6   
14 Sport Rosario       4 1 2 1 3  4  5   
15 Alianza Atletico    6 1 2 3 6  10 5   
16 Academia Cantolao   6 1 0 5 4  10 3   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, June 25      
Melgar               v Sporting Cristal (0100)  
Real Garcilaso       v UTC              (1600)  
Sport Huancayo       v Universitario    (1845)  
Alianza Lima         v Sport Rosario    (2100)  
Monday, June 26      
Comerciantes Unidos  v Union Comercio   (2030)

