a month ago
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
June 25, 2017 / 2:55 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 25     
Alianza Lima        4 Sport Rosario     1  
Real Garcilaso      2 UTC               1  
Sport Huancayo      1 Universitario     0  
Saturday, June 24   
Melgar              4 Sporting Cristal  1  
Ayacucho FC         3 Juan Aurich       1  
Deportivo Municipal 3 Alianza Atletico  1  
Friday, June 23     
San Martin          3 Academia Cantolao 2  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        5 4 0 1 12 3  12  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 6 3 1 2 9  5  10  
3  Deportivo Municipal 6 3 1 2 7  4  10  
4  Comerciantes Unidos 5 3 1 1 10 8  10  
5  Ayacucho FC         6 3 1 2 12 12 10  
6  Real Garcilaso      6 3 1 2 6  6  10  
7  Sport Huancayo      6 3 1 2 6  7  10  
8  Melgar              6 3 0 3 9  7  9   
9  Union Comercio      5 2 1 2 10 6  7   
10 San Martin          5 2 1 2 9  10 7   
11 Universitario       6 1 3 2 6  7  6   
12 Sporting Cristal    5 2 0 3 7  10 6   
13 Juan Aurich         6 1 3 2 6  10 6   
14 Alianza Atletico    6 1 2 3 6  10 5   
15 Sport Rosario       5 1 2 2 4  8  5   
16 Academia Cantolao   6 1 0 5 4  10 3   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Monday, June 26      
Comerciantes Unidos  v Union Comercio (2030)

