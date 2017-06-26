Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

June 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, June 26 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Union Comercio 0 Sunday, June 25 Alianza Lima 4 Sport Rosario 1 Real Garcilaso 2 UTC 1 Sport Huancayo 1 Universitario 0 Saturday, June 24 Melgar 4 Sporting Cristal 1 Ayacucho FC 3 Juan Aurich 1 Deportivo Municipal 3 Alianza Atletico 1 Friday, June 23 San Martin 3 Academia Cantolao 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Comerciantes Unidos 6 4 1 1 12 8 13 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 5 4 0 1 12 3 12 3 UTC 6 3 1 2 9 5 10 4 Deportivo Municipal 6 3 1 2 7 4 10 5 Ayacucho FC 6 3 1 2 12 12 10 6 Real Garcilaso 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 7 Sport Huancayo 6 3 1 2 6 7 10 8 Melgar 6 3 0 3 9 7 9 9 Union Comercio 6 2 1 3 10 8 7 10 San Martin 5 2 1 2 9 10 7 11 Universitario 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 12 Sporting Cristal 5 2 0 3 7 10 6 13 Juan Aurich 6 1 3 2 6 10 6 14 Alianza Atletico 6 1 2 3 6 10 5 15 Sport Rosario 5 1 2 2 4 8 5 16 Academia Cantolao 6 1 0 5 4 10 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores