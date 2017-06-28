Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

June 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 28 San Martin 1 Sport Rosario 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Comerciantes Unidos 6 4 1 1 12 8 13 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 5 4 0 1 12 3 12 3 UTC 6 3 1 2 9 5 10 4 Deportivo Municipal 6 3 1 2 7 4 10 5 Ayacucho FC 6 3 1 2 12 12 10 6 Real Garcilaso 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 7 Sport Huancayo 6 3 1 2 6 7 10 8 Melgar 6 3 0 3 9 7 9 9 San Martin 6 2 2 2 10 11 8 10 Union Comercio 6 2 1 3 10 8 7 11 Universitario 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 12 Sporting Cristal 5 2 0 3 7 10 6 13 Juan Aurich 6 1 3 2 6 10 6 14 Sport Rosario 6 1 3 2 5 9 6 15 Alianza Atletico 6 1 2 3 6 10 5 16 Academia Cantolao 6 1 0 5 4 10 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 1 Academia Cantolao v Real Garcilaso (0000) Union Comercio v San Martin (1730) Juan Aurich v Deportivo Municipal (2000) Sport Rosario v Melgar (2245) Sunday, July 2 Universitario v Comerciantes Unidos (0100) Sporting Cristal v Ayacucho FC (1600) Alianza Atletico v Sport Huancayo (1800) UTC v Alianza Lima (2030)