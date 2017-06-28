FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
June 28, 2017 / 10:28 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, June 28
San Martin 1 Sport Rosario 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Comerciantes Unidos 6 4 1 1 12 8  13  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        5 4 0 1 12 3  12  
3  UTC                 6 3 1 2 9  5  10  
4  Deportivo Municipal 6 3 1 2 7  4  10  
5  Ayacucho FC         6 3 1 2 12 12 10  
6  Real Garcilaso      6 3 1 2 6  6  10  
7  Sport Huancayo      6 3 1 2 6  7  10  
8  Melgar              6 3 0 3 9  7  9   
9  San Martin          6 2 2 2 10 11 8   
10 Union Comercio      6 2 1 3 10 8  7   
11 Universitario       6 1 3 2 6  7  6   
12 Sporting Cristal    5 2 0 3 7  10 6   
13 Juan Aurich         6 1 3 2 6  10 6   
14 Sport Rosario       6 1 3 2 5  9  6   
15 Alianza Atletico    6 1 2 3 6  10 5   
16 Academia Cantolao   6 1 0 5 4  10 3   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, July 1     
Academia Cantolao    v Real Garcilaso      (0000)  
Union Comercio       v San Martin          (1730)  
Juan Aurich          v Deportivo Municipal (2000)  
Sport Rosario        v Melgar              (2245)  
Sunday, July 2       
Universitario        v Comerciantes Unidos (0100)  
Sporting Cristal     v Ayacucho FC         (1600)  
Alianza Atletico     v Sport Huancayo      (1800)  
UTC                  v Alianza Lima        (2030)

