UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 1 Juan Aurich 1 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 3 San Martin 1 Friday, June 30 Academia Cantolao 2 Real Garcilaso 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Comerciantes Unidos 6 4 1 1 12 8 13 ------------------------- 2 Real Garcilaso 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 3 Alianza Lima 5 4 0 1 12 3 12 4 Deportivo Municipal 7 3 2 2 8 5 11 5 Union Comercio 7 3 1 3 13 9 10 6 UTC 6 3 1 2 9 5 10 7 Ayacucho FC 6 3 1 2 12 12 10 8 Sport Huancayo 6 3 1 2 6 7 10 9 Melgar 6 3 0 3 9 7 9 10 San Martin 7 2 2 3 11 14 8 11 Juan Aurich 7 1 4 2 7 11 7 12 Universitario 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 13 Sporting Cristal 5 2 0 3 7 10 6 14 Sport Rosario 6 1 3 2 5 9 6 15 Alianza Atletico 6 1 2 3 6 10 5 16 Academia Cantolao 7 1 0 6 6 13 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 1 Sport Rosario v Melgar (2245) Sunday, July 2 Universitario v Comerciantes Unidos (0100) Sporting Cristal v Ayacucho FC (1600) Alianza Atletico v Sport Huancayo (1800) UTC v Alianza Lima (2030)