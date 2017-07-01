FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 1, 2017 / 2:02 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 1  
Juan Aurich       1 Deportivo Municipal 1  
Union Comercio    3 San Martin          1  
Friday, June 30   
Academia Cantolao 2 Real Garcilaso      3  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Comerciantes Unidos 6 4 1 1 12 8  13  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      7 4 1 2 9  8  13  
3  Alianza Lima        5 4 0 1 12 3  12  
4  Deportivo Municipal 7 3 2 2 8  5  11  
5  Union Comercio      7 3 1 3 13 9  10  
6  UTC                 6 3 1 2 9  5  10  
7  Ayacucho FC         6 3 1 2 12 12 10  
8  Sport Huancayo      6 3 1 2 6  7  10  
9  Melgar              6 3 0 3 9  7  9   
10 San Martin          7 2 2 3 11 14 8   
11 Juan Aurich         7 1 4 2 7  11 7   
12 Universitario       6 1 3 2 6  7  6   
13 Sporting Cristal    5 2 0 3 7  10 6   
14 Sport Rosario       6 1 3 2 5  9  6   
15 Alianza Atletico    6 1 2 3 6  10 5   
16 Academia Cantolao   7 1 0 6 6  13 3   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, July 1     
Sport Rosario        v Melgar              (2245)  
Sunday, July 2       
Universitario        v Comerciantes Unidos (0100)  
Sporting Cristal     v Ayacucho FC         (1600)  
Alianza Atletico     v Sport Huancayo      (1800)  
UTC                  v Alianza Lima        (2030)

