UPDATE 4-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 2 Alianza Atletico 1 Sport Huancayo 3 Sporting Cristal 2 Ayacucho FC 0 UTC 1 Alianza Lima 0 Saturday, July 1 Sport Rosario 2 Melgar 1 Universitario 1 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Juan Aurich 1 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 3 San Martin 1 Friday, June 30 Academia Cantolao 2 Real Garcilaso 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 7 4 1 2 10 5 13 ------------------------- 2 Comerciantes Unidos 7 4 1 2 12 9 13 3 Real Garcilaso 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 3 Sport Huancayo 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 5 Alianza Lima 6 4 0 2 12 4 12 6 Deportivo Municipal 7 3 2 2 8 5 11 7 Union Comercio 7 3 1 3 13 9 10 8 Ayacucho FC 7 3 1 3 12 14 10 9 Melgar 7 3 0 4 10 9 9 10 Universitario 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 11 Sporting Cristal 6 3 0 3 9 10 9 12 Sport Rosario 7 2 3 2 7 10 9 13 San Martin 7 2 2 3 11 14 8 14 Juan Aurich 7 1 4 2 7 11 7 15 Alianza Atletico 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 16 Academia Cantolao 7 1 0 6 6 13 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores