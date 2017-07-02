FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
July 2, 2017 / 12:39 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 2    
Alianza Atletico  1 Sport Huancayo      3  
Sporting Cristal  2 Ayacucho FC         0  
UTC               1 Alianza Lima        0  
Saturday, July 1  
Sport Rosario     2 Melgar              1  
Universitario     1 Comerciantes Unidos 0  
Juan Aurich       1 Deportivo Municipal 1  
Union Comercio    3 San Martin          1  
Friday, June 30   
Academia Cantolao 2 Real Garcilaso      3  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  UTC                 7 4 1 2 10 5  13  
-------------------------
2  Comerciantes Unidos 7 4 1 2 12 9  13  
3  Real Garcilaso      7 4 1 2 9  8  13  
3  Sport Huancayo      7 4 1 2 9  8  13  
5  Alianza Lima        6 4 0 2 12 4  12  
6  Deportivo Municipal 7 3 2 2 8  5  11  
7  Union Comercio      7 3 1 3 13 9  10  
8  Ayacucho FC         7 3 1 3 12 14 10  
9  Melgar              7 3 0 4 10 9  9   
10 Universitario       7 2 3 2 7  7  9   
11 Sporting Cristal    6 3 0 3 9  10 9   
12 Sport Rosario       7 2 3 2 7  10 9   
13 San Martin          7 2 2 3 11 14 8   
14 Juan Aurich         7 1 4 2 7  11 7   
15 Alianza Atletico    7 1 2 4 7  13 5   
16 Academia Cantolao   7 1 0 6 6  13 3   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

