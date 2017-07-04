Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, July 4 Real Garcilaso 2 Union Comercio 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 8 5 1 2 11 9 16 ------------------------- 2 UTC 7 4 1 2 10 5 13 3 Comerciantes Unidos 7 4 1 2 12 9 13 4 Sport Huancayo 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 5 Alianza Lima 6 4 0 2 12 4 12 6 Deportivo Municipal 7 3 2 2 8 5 11 7 Union Comercio 8 3 1 4 14 11 10 8 Ayacucho FC 7 3 1 3 12 14 10 9 Melgar 7 3 0 4 10 9 9 10 Universitario 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 11 Sporting Cristal 6 3 0 3 9 10 9 12 Sport Rosario 7 2 3 2 7 10 9 13 San Martin 7 2 2 3 11 14 8 14 Juan Aurich 7 1 4 2 7 11 7 15 Alianza Atletico 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 16 Academia Cantolao 7 1 0 6 6 13 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, July 5 San Martin v Universitario (0100) Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (1600) Melgar v UTC (1815) Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Atletico (2030) Sporting Cristal v Deportivo Municipal (2030) Thursday, July 6 Alianza Lima v Academia Cantolao (0100) Ayacucho FC v Sport Rosario (1815) Saturday, July 8 Alianza Atletico v San Martin (1730) Deportivo Municipal v Sport Huancayo (2000) Sunday, July 9 Academia Cantolao v Melgar (0100) Juan Aurich v Comerciantes Unidos (1615) Union Comercio v Alianza Lima (1830) Universitario v Real Garcilaso (2100) Sport Rosario v Sporting Cristal (2315) Monday, July 10 UTC v Ayacucho FC (2030)