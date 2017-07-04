FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 4, 2017 / 10:29 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, July 4
Real Garcilaso 2 Union Comercio 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      8 5 1 2 11 9  16  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 7 4 1 2 10 5  13  
3  Comerciantes Unidos 7 4 1 2 12 9  13  
4  Sport Huancayo      7 4 1 2 9  8  13  
5  Alianza Lima        6 4 0 2 12 4  12  
6  Deportivo Municipal 7 3 2 2 8  5  11  
7  Union Comercio      8 3 1 4 14 11 10  
8  Ayacucho FC         7 3 1 3 12 14 10  
9  Melgar              7 3 0 4 10 9  9   
10 Universitario       7 2 3 2 7  7  9   
11 Sporting Cristal    6 3 0 3 9  10 9   
12 Sport Rosario       7 2 3 2 7  10 9   
13 San Martin          7 2 2 3 11 14 8   
14 Juan Aurich         7 1 4 2 7  11 7   
15 Alianza Atletico    7 1 2 4 7  13 5   
16 Academia Cantolao   7 1 0 6 6  13 3   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Wednesday, July 5    
San Martin           v Universitario       (0100)  
Sport Huancayo       v Juan Aurich         (1600)  
Melgar               v UTC                 (1815)  
Comerciantes Unidos  v Alianza Atletico    (2030)  
Sporting Cristal     v Deportivo Municipal (2030)  
Thursday, July 6     
Alianza Lima         v Academia Cantolao   (0100)  
Ayacucho FC          v Sport Rosario       (1815)  
Saturday, July 8     
Alianza Atletico     v San Martin          (1730)  
Deportivo Municipal  v Sport Huancayo      (2000)  
Sunday, July 9       
Academia Cantolao    v Melgar              (0100)  
Juan Aurich          v Comerciantes Unidos (1615)  
Union Comercio       v Alianza Lima        (1830)  
Universitario        v Real Garcilaso      (2100)  
Sport Rosario        v Sporting Cristal    (2315)  
Monday, July 10      
UTC                  v Ayacucho FC         (2030)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.