UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 8 Alianza Atletico 0 San Martin 2 Deportivo Municipal 2 Sport Huancayo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sport Huancayo 9 5 1 3 13 10 16 ------------------------- 2 Real Garcilaso 8 5 1 2 11 9 16 3 Deportivo Municipal 9 4 3 2 12 8 15 4 Alianza Lima 7 4 1 2 13 5 13 5 UTC 8 4 1 3 10 7 13 6 Comerciantes Unidos 8 4 1 3 12 11 13 7 Melgar 8 4 0 4 12 9 12 8 Universitario 8 3 3 2 11 9 12 9 Sport Rosario 8 3 3 2 8 10 12 10 San Martin 9 3 2 4 15 18 11 11 Union Comercio 8 3 1 4 14 11 10 12 Sporting Cristal 7 3 1 3 11 12 10 13 Ayacucho FC 8 3 1 4 12 15 10 14 Alianza Atletico 9 2 2 5 9 15 8 15 Juan Aurich 8 1 4 3 7 14 7 16 Academia Cantolao 8 1 1 6 7 14 4 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 9 Academia Cantolao v Melgar (0100) Juan Aurich v Comerciantes Unidos (1615) Union Comercio v Alianza Lima (1830) Universitario v Real Garcilaso (2100) Sport Rosario v Sporting Cristal (2315) Monday, July 10 UTC v Ayacucho FC (2030)