a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 8, 2017 / 7:23 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 8    
Alianza Atletico    0 San Martin     2  
Deportivo Municipal 2 Sport Huancayo 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sport Huancayo      9 5 1 3 13 10 16  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      8 5 1 2 11 9  16  
3  Deportivo Municipal 9 4 3 2 12 8  15  
4  Alianza Lima        7 4 1 2 13 5  13  
5  UTC                 8 4 1 3 10 7  13  
6  Comerciantes Unidos 8 4 1 3 12 11 13  
7  Melgar              8 4 0 4 12 9  12  
8  Universitario       8 3 3 2 11 9  12  
9  Sport Rosario       8 3 3 2 8  10 12  
10 San Martin          9 3 2 4 15 18 11  
11 Union Comercio      8 3 1 4 14 11 10  
12 Sporting Cristal    7 3 1 3 11 12 10  
13 Ayacucho FC         8 3 1 4 12 15 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    9 2 2 5 9  15 8   
15 Juan Aurich         8 1 4 3 7  14 7   
16 Academia Cantolao   8 1 1 6 7  14 4   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, July 9       
Academia Cantolao    v Melgar              (0100)  
Juan Aurich          v Comerciantes Unidos (1615)  
Union Comercio       v Alianza Lima        (1830)  
Universitario        v Real Garcilaso      (2100)  
Sport Rosario        v Sporting Cristal    (2315)  
Monday, July 10      
UTC                  v Ayacucho FC         (2030)

