UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 9, 2017 / 2:58 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 9      
Juan Aurich         2 Comerciantes Unidos 2  
Union Comercio      0 Alianza Lima        1  
Universitario       2 Real Garcilaso      1  
Saturday, July 8    
Academia Cantolao   0 Melgar              0  
Alianza Atletico    0 San Martin          2  
Deportivo Municipal 2 Sport Huancayo      1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        8 5 1 2 14 5  16  
-------------------------
2  Sport Huancayo      9 5 1 3 13 10 16  
3  Real Garcilaso      9 5 1 3 12 11 16  
4  Deportivo Municipal 9 4 3 2 12 8  15  
5  Universitario       9 4 3 2 13 10 15  
6  Comerciantes Unidos 9 4 2 3 14 13 14  
7  Melgar              9 4 1 4 12 9  13  
8  UTC                 8 4 1 3 10 7  13  
9  Sport Rosario       8 3 3 2 8  10 12  
10 San Martin          9 3 2 4 15 18 11  
11 Union Comercio      9 3 1 5 14 12 10  
12 Sporting Cristal    7 3 1 3 11 12 10  
13 Ayacucho FC         8 3 1 4 12 15 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    9 2 2 5 9  15 8   
15 Juan Aurich         9 1 5 3 9  16 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   9 1 2 6 7  14 5   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, July 9       
Sport Rosario        v Sporting Cristal (2315)  
Monday, July 10      
UTC                  v Ayacucho FC      (2030)

0 : 0
