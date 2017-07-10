FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 10, 2017 / 10:22 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 10     
UTC                 3 Ayacucho FC         0  
Sunday, July 9      
Sport Rosario       1 Sporting Cristal    3  
Juan Aurich         2 Comerciantes Unidos 2  
Union Comercio      0 Alianza Lima        1  
Universitario       2 Real Garcilaso      1  
Saturday, July 8    
Academia Cantolao   0 Melgar              0  
Alianza Atletico    0 San Martin          2  
Deportivo Municipal 2 Sport Huancayo      1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        8 5 1 2 14 5  16  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 9 5 1 3 13 7  16  
3  Sport Huancayo      9 5 1 3 13 10 16  
4  Real Garcilaso      9 5 1 3 12 11 16  
5  Deportivo Municipal 9 4 3 2 12 8  15  
6  Universitario       9 4 3 2 13 10 15  
7  Comerciantes Unidos 9 4 2 3 14 13 14  
8  Melgar              9 4 1 4 12 9  13  
9  Sporting Cristal    8 4 1 3 14 13 13  
10 Sport Rosario       9 3 3 3 9  13 12  
11 San Martin          9 3 2 4 15 18 11  
12 Union Comercio      9 3 1 5 14 12 10  
13 Ayacucho FC         9 3 1 5 12 18 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    9 2 2 5 9  15 8   
15 Juan Aurich         9 1 5 3 9  16 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   9 1 2 6 7  14 5   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.