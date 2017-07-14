UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 14 Real Garcilaso 2 Alianza Atletico 1 San Martin 4 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 10 6 1 3 14 12 19 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 8 5 1 2 14 5 16 3 UTC 9 5 1 3 13 7 16 4 Sport Huancayo 9 5 1 3 13 10 16 5 Deportivo Municipal 9 4 3 2 12 8 15 6 Universitario 9 4 3 2 13 10 15 7 Comerciantes Unidos 9 4 2 3 14 13 14 8 San Martin 10 4 2 4 19 19 14 9 Melgar 9 4 1 4 12 9 13 10 Sporting Cristal 8 4 1 3 14 13 13 11 Sport Rosario 9 3 3 3 9 13 12 12 Union Comercio 9 3 1 5 14 12 10 13 Ayacucho FC 9 3 1 5 12 18 10 14 Alianza Atletico 10 2 2 6 10 17 8 15 Juan Aurich 10 1 5 4 10 20 8 16 Academia Cantolao 9 1 2 6 7 14 5 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 15 Ayacucho FC v Academia Cantolao (1730) Comerciantes Unidos v Deportivo Municipal (2000) Sunday, July 16 Sport Rosario v Universitario (0100) Sporting Cristal v UTC (1600) Melgar v Union Comercio (1815) Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2030)