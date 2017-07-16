FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 16, 2017 / 2:56 AM / 19 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 16     
Alianza Lima        3 Sport Huancayo      3  
Melgar              2 Union Comercio      1  
Sporting Cristal    1 UTC                 0  
Saturday, July 15   
Sport Rosario       0 Universitario       0  
Ayacucho FC         0 Academia Cantolao   0  
Comerciantes Unidos 0 Deportivo Municipal 0  
Friday, July 14     
Real Garcilaso      2 Alianza Atletico    1  
San Martin          4 Juan Aurich         1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      10 6 1 3 14 12 19  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        9  5 2 2 17 8  17  
3  Sport Huancayo      10 5 2 3 16 13 17  
4  UTC                 10 5 1 4 13 8  16  
5  Melgar              10 5 1 4 14 10 16  
6  Deportivo Municipal 10 4 4 2 12 8  16  
7  Universitario       10 4 4 2 13 10 16  
8  Sporting Cristal    9  5 1 3 15 13 16  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 10 4 3 3 14 13 15  
10 San Martin          10 4 2 4 19 19 14  
11 Sport Rosario       10 3 4 3 9  13 13  
12 Ayacucho FC         10 3 2 5 12 18 11  
13 Union Comercio      10 3 1 6 15 14 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    10 2 2 6 10 17 8   
15 Juan Aurich         10 1 5 4 10 20 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   10 1 3 6 7  14 6   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
