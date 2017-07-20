FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 20, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 16 days ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, July 19
Sporting Cristal 0 Alianza Lima 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        10 6 2 2 18 8  20  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      10 6 1 3 14 12 19  
3  Sport Huancayo      10 5 2 3 16 13 17  
4  UTC                 10 5 1 4 13 8  16  
5  Melgar              10 5 1 4 14 10 16  
6  Deportivo Municipal 10 4 4 2 12 8  16  
7  Universitario       10 4 4 2 13 10 16  
8  Sporting Cristal    10 5 1 4 15 14 16  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 10 4 3 3 14 13 15  
10 San Martin          10 4 2 4 19 19 14  
11 Sport Rosario       10 3 4 3 9  13 13  
12 Ayacucho FC         10 3 2 5 12 18 11  
13 Union Comercio      10 3 1 6 15 14 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    10 2 2 6 10 17 8   
15 Juan Aurich         10 1 5 4 10 20 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   10 1 3 6 7  14 6   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Friday, July 21      
Sport Huancayo       v Comerciantes Unidos (1815)  
UTC                  v Sport Rosario       (2030)  
Saturday, July 22    
Union Comercio       v Ayacucho FC         (1730)  
Deportivo Municipal  v San Martin          (2000)  
Sunday, July 23      
Academia Cantolao    v Sporting Cristal    (0100)  
Juan Aurich          v Real Garcilaso      (1600)  
Alianza Atletico     v Alianza Lima        (1815)  
Universitario        v Melgar              (2030)

