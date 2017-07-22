FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 22, 2017 / 7:23 PM / 13 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 22   
Deportivo Municipal 1 San Martin          0  
Union Comercio      3 Ayacucho FC         1  
Friday, July 21     
Sport Huancayo      3 Comerciantes Unidos 1  
UTC                 2 Sport Rosario       1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        10 6 2 2 18 8  20  
-------------------------
2  Sport Huancayo      11 6 2 3 19 14 20  
3  UTC                 11 6 1 4 15 9  19  
4  Deportivo Municipal 11 5 4 2 13 8  19  
5  Real Garcilaso      10 6 1 3 14 12 19  
6  Melgar              10 5 1 4 14 10 16  
7  Universitario       10 4 4 2 13 10 16  
8  Sporting Cristal    10 5 1 4 15 14 16  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 11 4 3 4 15 16 15  
10 San Martin          11 4 2 5 19 20 14  
11 Union Comercio      11 4 1 6 18 15 13  
12 Sport Rosario       11 3 4 4 10 15 13  
13 Ayacucho FC         11 3 2 6 13 21 11  
14 Alianza Atletico    10 2 2 6 10 17 8   
15 Juan Aurich         10 1 5 4 10 20 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   10 1 3 6 7  14 6   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, July 23      
Academia Cantolao    v Sporting Cristal (0100)  
Juan Aurich          v Real Garcilaso   (1600)  
Alianza Atletico     v Alianza Lima     (1815)  
Universitario        v Melgar           (2030)

0 : 0
