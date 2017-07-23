UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 23 Alianza Atletico 1 Alianza Lima 0 Juan Aurich 1 Real Garcilaso 2 Universitario 2 Melgar 1 Saturday, July 22 Academia Cantolao 1 Sporting Cristal 1 Deportivo Municipal 1 San Martin 0 Union Comercio 3 Ayacucho FC 1 Friday, July 21 Sport Huancayo 3 Comerciantes Unidos 1 UTC 2 Sport Rosario 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 11 7 1 3 16 13 22 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 11 6 2 3 18 9 20 3 Sport Huancayo 11 6 2 3 19 14 20 4 UTC 11 6 1 4 15 9 19 5 Deportivo Municipal 11 5 4 2 13 8 19 6 Universitario 11 5 4 2 15 11 19 7 Sporting Cristal 11 5 2 4 16 15 17 8 Melgar 11 5 1 5 15 12 16 9 Comerciantes Unidos 11 4 3 4 15 16 15 10 San Martin 11 4 2 5 19 20 14 11 Union Comercio 11 4 1 6 18 15 13 12 Sport Rosario 11 3 4 4 10 15 13 13 Alianza Atletico 11 3 2 6 11 17 11 14 Ayacucho FC 11 3 2 6 13 21 11 15 Juan Aurich 11 1 5 5 11 22 8 16 Academia Cantolao 11 1 4 6 8 15 7 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores