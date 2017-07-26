UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 26 Ayacucho FC 1 Alianza Atletico 0 Melgar 1 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Tuesday, July 25 UTC 1 Union Comercio 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 12 7 1 4 16 9 22 ------------------------- 2 Real Garcilaso 11 7 1 3 16 13 22 3 Alianza Lima 11 6 2 3 18 9 20 4 Sport Huancayo 11 6 2 3 19 14 20 5 Deportivo Municipal 11 5 4 2 13 8 19 6 Universitario 11 5 4 2 15 11 19 7 Melgar 12 5 2 5 16 13 17 8 Sporting Cristal 11 5 2 4 16 15 17 9 Comerciantes Unidos 12 4 4 4 16 17 16 10 San Martin 11 4 2 5 19 20 14 11 Ayacucho FC 12 4 2 6 14 21 14 12 Union Comercio 12 4 1 7 18 16 13 13 Sport Rosario 11 3 4 4 10 15 13 14 Alianza Atletico 12 3 2 7 11 18 11 15 Juan Aurich 11 1 5 5 11 22 8 16 Academia Cantolao 11 1 4 6 8 15 7 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, July 26 Sport Rosario v Academia Cantolao (2245) Thursday, July 27 Sporting Cristal v Universitario (0100) San Martin v Sport Huancayo (2030) Friday, July 28 Alianza Lima v Juan Aurich (0100) Saturday, July 29 Union Comercio v Sport Rosario (1730) Alianza Atletico v Sporting Cristal (2000) Academia Cantolao v UTC (2245) Sunday, July 30 Universitario v Ayacucho FC (0100) Juan Aurich v Melgar (1600) Sport Huancayo v Real Garcilaso (1815) Deportivo Municipal v Alianza Lima (2030) Monday, July 31 Comerciantes Unidos v San Martin (2030)