8 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 26, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 8 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, July 26
Ayacucho FC 1 Alianza Atletico    0  
Melgar      1 Comerciantes Unidos 1  
Tuesday, July 25
UTC         1 Union Comercio      0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  UTC                 12 7 1 4 16 9  22  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      11 7 1 3 16 13 22  
3  Alianza Lima        11 6 2 3 18 9  20  
4  Sport Huancayo      11 6 2 3 19 14 20  
5  Deportivo Municipal 11 5 4 2 13 8  19  
6  Universitario       11 5 4 2 15 11 19  
7  Melgar              12 5 2 5 16 13 17  
8  Sporting Cristal    11 5 2 4 16 15 17  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 12 4 4 4 16 17 16  
10 San Martin          11 4 2 5 19 20 14  
11 Ayacucho FC         12 4 2 6 14 21 14  
12 Union Comercio      12 4 1 7 18 16 13  
13 Sport Rosario       11 3 4 4 10 15 13  
14 Alianza Atletico    12 3 2 7 11 18 11  
15 Juan Aurich         11 1 5 5 11 22 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   11 1 4 6 8  15 7   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Wednesday, July 26   
Sport Rosario        v Academia Cantolao (2245)  
Thursday, July 27    
Sporting Cristal     v Universitario     (0100)  
San Martin           v Sport Huancayo    (2030)  
Friday, July 28      
Alianza Lima         v Juan Aurich       (0100)  
Saturday, July 29    
Union Comercio       v Sport Rosario     (1730)  
Alianza Atletico     v Sporting Cristal  (2000)  
Academia Cantolao    v UTC               (2245)  
Sunday, July 30      
Universitario        v Ayacucho FC       (0100)  
Juan Aurich          v Melgar            (1600)  
Sport Huancayo       v Real Garcilaso    (1815)  
Deportivo Municipal  v Alianza Lima      (2030)  
Monday, July 31      
Comerciantes Unidos  v San Martin        (2030)

