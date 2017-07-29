UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 29 Alianza Atletico 2 Sporting Cristal 3 Union Comercio 1 Sport Rosario 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 12 7 2 3 20 9 23 ------------------------- 2 UTC 12 7 1 4 16 9 22 3 Real Garcilaso 11 7 1 3 16 13 22 4 Sport Huancayo 12 6 3 3 19 14 21 5 Sporting Cristal 13 6 3 4 20 18 21 6 Universitario 12 5 5 2 16 12 20 7 Deportivo Municipal 11 5 4 2 13 8 19 8 Melgar 12 5 2 5 16 13 17 9 Sport Rosario 13 4 5 4 14 17 17 10 Comerciantes Unidos 12 4 4 4 16 17 16 11 San Martin 12 4 3 5 19 20 15 12 Union Comercio 13 4 2 7 19 17 14 13 Ayacucho FC 12 4 2 6 14 21 14 14 Alianza Atletico 13 3 2 8 13 21 11 15 Juan Aurich 12 1 5 6 11 24 8 16 Academia Cantolao 12 1 4 7 9 18 7 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 29 Academia Cantolao v UTC (2245) Sunday, July 30 Universitario v Ayacucho FC (0100) Juan Aurich v Melgar (1600) Sport Huancayo v Real Garcilaso (1815) Deportivo Municipal v Alianza Lima (2030) Monday, July 31 Comerciantes Unidos v San Martin (2030)