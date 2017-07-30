FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
July 30, 2017 / 12:43 AM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30     
Deportivo Municipal 0 Alianza Lima     2  
Juan Aurich         2 Melgar           2  
Sport Huancayo      1 Real Garcilaso   1  
Saturday, July 29   
Academia Cantolao   0 UTC              0  
Universitario       2 Ayacucho FC      0  
Alianza Atletico    2 Sporting Cristal 3  
Union Comercio      1 Sport Rosario    1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        13 8 2 3 22 9  26  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 13 7 2 4 16 9  23  
3  Universitario       13 6 5 2 18 12 23  
4  Real Garcilaso      12 7 2 3 17 14 23  
5  Sport Huancayo      13 6 4 3 20 15 22  
6  Sporting Cristal    13 6 3 4 20 18 21  
7  Deportivo Municipal 12 5 4 3 13 10 19  
8  Melgar              13 5 3 5 18 15 18  
9  Sport Rosario       13 4 5 4 14 17 17  
10 Comerciantes Unidos 12 4 4 4 16 17 16  
11 San Martin          12 4 3 5 19 20 15  
12 Union Comercio      13 4 2 7 19 17 14  
13 Ayacucho FC         13 4 2 7 14 23 14  
14 Alianza Atletico    13 3 2 8 13 21 11  
15 Juan Aurich         13 1 6 6 13 26 9   
16 Academia Cantolao   13 1 5 7 9  18 8   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Monday, July 31      
Comerciantes Unidos  v San Martin (2030)

