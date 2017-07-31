FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 31, 2017

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 31     
Comerciantes Unidos 1 San Martin       2  
Sunday, July 30     
Deportivo Municipal 0 Alianza Lima     2  
Juan Aurich         2 Melgar           2  
Sport Huancayo      1 Real Garcilaso   1  
Saturday, July 29   
Academia Cantolao   0 UTC              0  
Universitario       2 Ayacucho FC      0  
Alianza Atletico    2 Sporting Cristal 3  
Union Comercio      1 Sport Rosario    1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        13 8 2 3 22 9  26  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 13 7 2 4 16 9  23  
3  Universitario       13 6 5 2 18 12 23  
4  Real Garcilaso      12 7 2 3 17 14 23  
5  Sport Huancayo      13 6 4 3 20 15 22  
6  Sporting Cristal    13 6 3 4 20 18 21  
7  Deportivo Municipal 12 5 4 3 13 10 19  
8  Melgar              13 5 3 5 18 15 18  
9  San Martin          13 5 3 5 21 21 18  
10 Sport Rosario       13 4 5 4 14 17 17  
11 Comerciantes Unidos 13 4 4 5 17 19 16  
12 Union Comercio      13 4 2 7 19 17 14  
13 Ayacucho FC         13 4 2 7 14 23 14  
14 Alianza Atletico    13 3 2 8 13 21 11  
15 Juan Aurich         13 1 6 6 13 26 9   
16 Academia Cantolao   13 1 5 7 9  18 8   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

