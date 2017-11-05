FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 10:24 PM / in 9 hours

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship Clausura match on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5  
Comerciantes Unidos 1 Universitario 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      11 8 1 2 24 11 25  
-------------------------
2  Melgar              11 7 2 2 20 7  23  
3  Alianza Lima        10 7 1 2 16 12 22  
4  Universitario *     10 7 1 2 16 9  21  
5  Deportivo Municipal 10 6 2 2 18 12 20  
6  UTC                 10 5 2 3 14 10 17  
7  Sport Huancayo      11 4 4 3 18 14 16  
8  Comerciantes Unidos 11 4 2 5 18 16 14  
9  Alianza Atletico    11 3 4 4 12 19 13  
10 Sport Rosario       11 3 3 5 13 15 12  
11 Sporting Cristal    11 3 2 6 18 20 11  
12 Juan Aurich         11 3 2 6 15 21 11  
13 Academia Cantolao * 11 2 4 5 8  19 9   
14 Union Comercio      11 2 2 7 12 18 8   
15 San Martin          11 2 2 7 12 21 8   
16 Ayacucho FC         11 2 2 7 11 21 8   
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
