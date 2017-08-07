FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 7, 2017 / 12:55 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6  
Sport Rosario     1 Alianza Atletico    0  
Real Garcilaso    2 Comerciantes Unidos 1  
Sporting Cristal  0 Juan Aurich         0  
UTC               1 Universitario       0  
Saturday, August 5
Academia Cantolao 2 Union Comercio      0  
Alianza Lima      3 San Martin          2  
Ayacucho FC       1 Sport Huancayo      1  
Melgar            1 Deportivo Municipal 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        14 9 2 3 25 11 29  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 14 8 2 4 17 9  26  
3  Sport Huancayo      14 6 5 3 21 16 23  
4  Universitario       14 6 5 3 18 13 23  
5  Sporting Cristal    14 6 4 4 20 18 22  
6  Deportivo Municipal 13 5 5 3 14 11 20  
7  Sport Rosario       14 5 5 4 15 17 20  
8  Real Garcilaso      13 6 2 5 15 19 20  
9  Melgar              14 5 4 5 19 16 19  
10 San Martin          14 5 3 6 23 24 18  
11 Comerciantes Unidos 14 4 4 6 18 21 16  
12 Ayacucho FC         14 4 3 7 15 24 15  
13 Union Comercio      14 4 2 8 19 19 14  
14 Alianza Atletico    14 4 2 8 15 20 14  
15 Juan Aurich         14 2 7 5 15 24 13  
16 Academia Cantolao   14 2 5 7 11 18 11  
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

