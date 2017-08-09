Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 9 Real Garcilaso 2 Deportivo Municipal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 14 9 2 3 25 11 29 ------------------------- 2 UTC 14 8 2 4 17 9 26 3 Sport Huancayo 14 6 5 3 21 16 23 4 Universitario 14 6 5 3 18 13 23 5 Real Garcilaso 14 7 2 5 17 20 23 6 Sporting Cristal 14 6 4 4 20 18 22 7 Deportivo Municipal 14 5 5 4 15 13 20 8 Sport Rosario 14 5 5 4 15 17 20 9 Melgar 14 5 4 5 19 16 19 10 San Martin 14 5 3 6 23 24 18 11 Comerciantes Unidos 14 4 4 6 18 21 16 12 Ayacucho FC 14 4 3 7 15 24 15 13 Union Comercio 14 4 2 8 19 19 14 14 Alianza Atletico 14 4 2 8 15 20 14 15 Juan Aurich 14 2 7 5 15 24 13 16 Academia Cantolao 14 2 5 7 11 18 11 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 12 Juan Aurich v Sport Rosario (1600) Sport Huancayo v Melgar (1730) Deportivo Municipal v Ayacucho FC (2000) Sunday, August 13 Union Comercio v Sporting Cristal (1800) Alianza Atletico v UTC (2030) Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Lima (2030) San Martin v Real Garcilaso (2030) Monday, August 14 Universitario v Academia Cantolao (0100)