Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 14, 2017 / 2:55 AM / in 2 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13   
Universitario       2 Academia Cantolao 1  
Alianza Atletico    0 UTC               0  
Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima      0  
San Martin          2 Real Garcilaso    2  
Union Comercio      2 Sporting Cristal  2  
Saturday, August 12 
Deportivo Municipal 2 Ayacucho FC       0  
Juan Aurich         1 Sport Rosario     1  
Sport Huancayo      2 Melgar            0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        15 9 3 3 25 11 30  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 15 8 3 4 17 9  27  
3  Sport Huancayo      15 7 5 3 23 16 26  
4  Universitario       15 7 5 3 20 14 26  
5  Real Garcilaso      15 7 3 5 19 22 24  
6  Deportivo Municipal 15 6 5 4 17 13 23  
7  Sporting Cristal    15 6 5 4 22 20 23  
8  Sport Rosario       15 5 6 4 16 18 21  
9  Melgar              15 5 4 6 19 18 19  
10 San Martin          15 5 4 6 25 26 19  
11 Comerciantes Unidos 15 4 5 6 18 21 17  
12 Union Comercio      15 4 3 8 21 21 15  
13 Alianza Atletico    15 4 3 8 15 20 15  
14 Ayacucho FC         15 4 3 8 15 26 15  
15 Juan Aurich         15 2 8 5 16 25 14  
16 Academia Cantolao   15 2 5 8 12 20 11  
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

