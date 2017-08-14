Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 Universitario 2 Academia Cantolao 1 Alianza Atletico 0 UTC 0 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 0 San Martin 2 Real Garcilaso 2 Union Comercio 2 Sporting Cristal 2 Saturday, August 12 Deportivo Municipal 2 Ayacucho FC 0 Juan Aurich 1 Sport Rosario 1 Sport Huancayo 2 Melgar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 15 9 3 3 25 11 30 ------------------------- 2 UTC 15 8 3 4 17 9 27 3 Sport Huancayo 15 7 5 3 23 16 26 4 Universitario 15 7 5 3 20 14 26 5 Real Garcilaso 15 7 3 5 19 22 24 6 Deportivo Municipal 15 6 5 4 17 13 23 7 Sporting Cristal 15 6 5 4 22 20 23 8 Sport Rosario 15 5 6 4 16 18 21 9 Melgar 15 5 4 6 19 18 19 10 San Martin 15 5 4 6 25 26 19 11 Comerciantes Unidos 15 4 5 6 18 21 17 12 Union Comercio 15 4 3 8 21 21 15 13 Alianza Atletico 15 4 3 8 15 20 15 14 Ayacucho FC 15 4 3 8 15 26 15 15 Juan Aurich 15 2 8 5 16 25 14 16 Academia Cantolao 15 2 5 8 12 20 11 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores