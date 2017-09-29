FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 29, 2017 / 2:53 AM / 20 days ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, September 28
Sport Rosario  0 Alianza Lima        1  
Wednesday, September 27
Juan Aurich    2 Ayacucho FC         0  
Union Comercio 3 Comerciantes Unidos 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        6 5 0 1 9  7  15  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      5 4 1 0 10 2  13  
3  UTC                 5 4 0 1 8  3  12  
4  Universitario       4 3 0 1 7  3  9   
5  Melgar              5 3 0 2 7  4  9   
5  Sport Huancayo      5 2 3 0 7  4  9   
7  Deportivo Municipal 4 2 1 1 7  4  7   
8  Comerciantes Unidos 6 2 1 3 10 8  7   
9  Juan Aurich         6 2 1 3 8  9  7   
10 Union Comercio      6 1 2 3 10 11 5   
11 Sporting Cristal    5 1 2 2 7  8  5   
12 Alianza Atletico    5 1 2 2 3  6  5   
13 Academia Cantolao   5 1 2 2 4  8  5   
13 Sport Rosario       6 1 2 3 4  8  5   
15 Ayacucho FC         6 1 0 5 4  12 3   
16 San Martin          5 0 1 4 3  11 1   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, September 30
Deportivo Municipal  v Juan Aurich       (2000)  
Sunday, October 1    
Ayacucho FC          v Sporting Cristal  (1600)  
Melgar               v Sport Rosario     (1800)  
Real Garcilaso       v Academia Cantolao (2030)  
Monday, October 2    
San Martin           v Union Comercio    (1830)  
Sport Huancayo       v Alianza Atletico  (2030)

