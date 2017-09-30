FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 30, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 19 days ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        6 5 0 1 9  7  15  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      5 4 1 0 10 2  13  
3  UTC                 5 4 0 1 8  3  12  
4  Deportivo Municipal 5 3 1 1 9  5  10  
5  Universitario       4 3 0 1 7  3  9   
6  Melgar              5 3 0 2 7  4  9   
6  Sport Huancayo      5 2 3 0 7  4  9   
8  Comerciantes Unidos 6 2 1 3 10 8  7   
9  Juan Aurich         7 2 1 4 9  11 7   
10 Union Comercio      6 1 2 3 10 11 5   
11 Sporting Cristal    5 1 2 2 7  8  5   
12 Alianza Atletico    5 1 2 2 3  6  5   
13 Academia Cantolao   5 1 2 2 4  8  5   
13 Sport Rosario       6 1 2 3 4  8  5   
15 Ayacucho FC         6 1 0 5 4  12 3   
16 San Martin          5 0 1 4 3  11 1   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, October 1    
Real Garcilaso       v Academia Cantolao (1600)  
Ayacucho FC          v Sporting Cristal  (1800)  
Melgar               v Sport Rosario     (1830)  
Monday, October 2    
San Martin           v Union Comercio    (1815)  
Sport Huancayo       v Alianza Atletico  (2030)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.