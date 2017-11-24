Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 24 San Martin 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 12 8 2 2 24 11 26 ------------------------- 2 Universitario * 12 8 2 2 23 14 25 3 Alianza Lima 12 8 1 3 18 14 25 4 Melgar 12 7 3 2 21 8 24 5 Deportivo Municipal 12 6 3 3 21 17 21 6 UTC 12 5 2 5 14 13 17 7 Sport Huancayo 12 4 4 4 20 17 16 8 Comerciantes Unidos 13 4 3 6 21 20 15 9 Juan Aurich 12 4 2 6 17 21 14 10 San Martin 13 4 2 7 18 25 14 11 Sport Rosario 12 3 4 5 14 16 13 12 Alianza Atletico 12 3 4 5 12 21 13 13 Sporting Cristal 12 3 3 6 20 22 12 14 Union Comercio 12 3 2 7 13 18 11 15 Ayacucho FC 12 3 2 7 13 21 11 16 Academia Cantolao * 12 2 5 5 9 20 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 25 Real Garcilaso v Sport Huancayo (1730) Melgar v Juan Aurich (2000) UTC v Academia Cantolao (2030) Sport Rosario v Union Comercio (2245) Sunday, November 26 Sporting Cristal v Alianza Atletico (1600) Ayacucho FC v Universitario (1815) Alianza Lima v Deportivo Municipal (2030)