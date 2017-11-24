FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
November 24, 2017 / 8:13 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, November 24
San Martin 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      12 8 2 2 24 11 26  
-------------------------
2  Universitario *     12 8 2 2 23 14 25  
3  Alianza Lima        12 8 1 3 18 14 25  
4  Melgar              12 7 3 2 21 8  24  
5  Deportivo Municipal 12 6 3 3 21 17 21  
6  UTC                 12 5 2 5 14 13 17  
7  Sport Huancayo      12 4 4 4 20 17 16  
8  Comerciantes Unidos 13 4 3 6 21 20 15  
9  Juan Aurich         12 4 2 6 17 21 14  
10 San Martin          13 4 2 7 18 25 14  
11 Sport Rosario       12 3 4 5 14 16 13  
12 Alianza Atletico    12 3 4 5 12 21 13  
13 Sporting Cristal    12 3 3 6 20 22 12  
14 Union Comercio      12 3 2 7 13 18 11  
15 Ayacucho FC         12 3 2 7 13 21 11  
16 Academia Cantolao * 12 2 5 5 9  20 10  
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, November 25
Real Garcilaso       v Sport Huancayo      (1730)  
Melgar               v Juan Aurich         (2000)  
UTC                  v Academia Cantolao   (2030)  
Sport Rosario        v Union Comercio      (2245)  
Sunday, November 26  
Sporting Cristal     v Alianza Atletico    (1600)  
Ayacucho FC          v Universitario       (1815)  
Alianza Lima         v Deportivo Municipal (2030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
